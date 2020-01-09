'Epic' rain rumours dry up amid BoM forecast

DOWNPOUR: One weather model is showing hundreds of milimetres of rain for the region, but it looks like we'll see much less.

INTERNET claims of "epic" rainfall coming to the region have been largely quelled by Bureau of Meteorology forecasts.

A weather model circulating online has shown a massive downpour headed for the area between Lismore in New South Wales and Sarina in Queensland, with the majority of rainfall looking like it'll hit between Yeppoon and Hervey Bay.

But Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Kimber Wong said it was likely the region would see hotter than average, dry days until Sunday.

That's when rain is expected to fall, but not in epic proportions.

"Next week does seem to be a little bit wetter than it has been," Ms Wong said.

Bundaberg has seen hotter than usual maximums of 32-33 degrees recently, but some rainfall from Sunday through to Monday is expected to bring that maximum back to the average of 30-31 degrees and a minimum of 21-22.