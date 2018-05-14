Menu
Epic police chase
News

BREAKING: Epic police dog chase unfolds at Kin Kora

Hannah Sbeghen
Gregory Bray
by and
14th May 2018 11:32 AM

AN EPIC police chase with a dog squad and a dozen officers has finally ended at a quiet street in Gladstone this morning with the arrest of a wanted male suspect.

The chase unravelled at about 10am at Kin Kora.

Several police crews along with a police dog squad were called to search for a person who allegedly ran from a nursing home to Pioneer Drive. 

Officer were called to search  the bike path between Telina and Emmadale near the United soccer club grounds. 

 

Police eventually located and pursued the man through Tigalee creek, bush land and railway corridor eventually following his tracks to Sun Valley before arresting him with the help of a sniffer dog at a residence on Whitney St.

The male was described as dark skinned with face tattoos and wearing a dark shirt and dark shorts.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

Gladstone Observer

