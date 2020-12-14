EPIC PHOTOS: The best barra caught at Lake Callide in 2020
Last month Jason Ehrlich broke a Lake Callide Retreat barramundi record when he reeled in a 125cm monster specimen.
What you didn’t see with the hype around that amazing catch was some of the other crackers that have given fishermen the “thrill of a lifetime” at the popular Central Queensland tourist attraction in the past 12 months.
Here they are:
Lake Callide Retreat markets itself as “ideal for families, fishing enthusiasts, young at heart and experience seekers”.
It offers affordable, self-contained accommodation with comfortable cabins looking out over the expansive Callide Dam at Biloela.
As well as the recreation activities on the dam including barramundi fishing and red claw catching, the retreat also offers a gemstone fossicking area.
But as Lake Callide Retreat caretaker Stephen Laughton explains, the gem most people go searching for is that prized barra catch that will get their photo and name up on the “wall of fame”.
“Oh mate, yeah there’s heaps of photos on the wall,” Stephen said.
“Anyone who wants to get their name up there and their photo, they can.
“The last couple to do so have been a 10-year-old kid and an 11-year-old boy, so it’s great.”
Stephen and wife Kerry are just about to complete the first year of their decade-long lease at the retreat.
The odds would suggest that the best catches during their tenure are still to come.
For more information visit the Lake Callide Retreat website www.lakecallideretreat.com