Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A meteor put on a show over Victoria on Friday night.
A meteor put on a show over Victoria on Friday night.
News

Russian space junk's 'epic' light show over Australia

by Rohan Smith
22nd May 2020 9:11 PM

Amateur video footage from across Victoria was splashed across social media on Friday night showing what many assumed was a meteor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But experts have weighed in and it appears the light - which lasted more than 20 seconds - was from Russian space junk re-entering the atmosphere.

The Astronomical Society of Victoria said the object was the third stage of a rocket used to launch a Russian satellite.

Jonti Hunter, Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Southern Queensland, told the ABC the object was identifiable as space junk because of its slow speed.

"The slow speed, about 6 kilometres per second, is a very telltale sign that it is space junk," he said.

 

Star-gazers reported seeing the object pass through the atmosphere across parts of central Victoria and as far south as Tasmania.

Originally published as 'Epic' meteor actually Russian 'junk'

More Stories

Show More
editors picks meteor rockets satellite space junk

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone weather could break 20-year record

        premium_icon Gladstone weather could break 20-year record

        Weather Gladstone’s weather will feel more like Melbourne and Adelaide at this time of the year.

        ‘We can’t get fairer’: Council adopts new dog laws

        premium_icon ‘We can’t get fairer’: Council adopts new dog laws

        News Dogs will be allowed at more of the region’s beaches, but there will be new...

        Whales spotted off Gladstone coast earlier than usual

        premium_icon Whales spotted off Gladstone coast earlier than usual

        News National Parks have put a new viewing platform at Curtis Island which will be the...

        Former Labor man runs for One Nation

        premium_icon Former Labor man runs for One Nation

        News The union member will contest the seat of Gladstone.