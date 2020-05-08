Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Sunshine Coast kayaker battled a large marlin for more than an hour after it hooked onto his fishing rod and towed him 3km. Photo: Daniele Giannatempo
A Sunshine Coast kayaker battled a large marlin for more than an hour after it hooked onto his fishing rod and towed him 3km. Photo: Daniele Giannatempo
Fishing

Epic battle between huge marlin and Coast kayaker

Ashley Carter
8th May 2020 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KAYAKER has shared his incredible battle with a large marlin, which towed him 3km when it hooked onto his fishing line in Sunshine Coast waters.

Daniele Giannatempo captured the moment his friend, Alan, hooked onto a marlin at Sunshine Beach last week.

Mr Giannatempo said the "fight" lasted an hour and a half and ended 3km away from where the marlin first hooked on to the line.

The lengthy battle finally ended when the marlin jumped out of the ocean, giving the fisherman the perfect opportunity to pull the line away.

The battle between the marlin and the kayaker lasted for an hour and a half at Sunshine Beach. Photo: Daniele Giannatempo
The battle between the marlin and the kayaker lasted for an hour and a half at Sunshine Beach. Photo: Daniele Giannatempo

Mr Giannatempo shared the footage to his popular YouTube channel Good Times and Tight Lines, and it's been viewed more than 2000 times since it was uploaded on Saturday.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

fishing good times and tight lines kayaking offbeat sunshine beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your go-to guide to spoiling mum this Mother’s Day

        premium_icon Your go-to guide to spoiling mum this Mother’s Day

        Mothers Day WHILE Mother’s Day celebrations are looking a little different this year, it doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate and spoil her from afar.

        'Happy to support': Council's $4500 food centre donation

        premium_icon 'Happy to support': Council's $4500 food centre donation

        News The Gladstone Food Centre will have a plentiful supply of bread and frozen food...

        Jet ski officers prepare for crackdown

        premium_icon Jet ski officers prepare for crackdown

        News “MSQ wants to make sure safety isn’t neglected in the rush to get back onto the...

        Massive increase in new type of borrowing

        premium_icon Massive increase in new type of borrowing

        Books One category of borrowing from the library has increased by more than 200 per cent...