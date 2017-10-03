EPIC: Agnes kids pick up 160kg of rubbish in 3 days

TEAM EFFORT: In an extraordinary effort, a group of Agnes Water kids and teens collected a massive 160kg of rubbish over three days, as part of Project Agnes Sol Cleanse, run by Sol Foods Organics' Amber Walker-Lowcock.

TEAM EFFORT: In an extraordinary effort, a group of Agnes Water kids and teens collected a massive 160kg of rubbish over three days, as part of Project Agnes Sol Cleanse, run by Sol Foods Organics' Amber Walker-Lowcock. Sol Foods Organics / Facebook

WHAT can only be described as an extraordinary effort saw a bunch of Agnes Water folk arms deep in about 160kg of rubbish in a bid to better the environment last week.

The program, run by owner of Sol Foods Organics in Agnes Water Amber Walker-Lowcock, encourages people to get involved with a bit of community housekeeping by providing rubbish bags and gloves to anyone interested.

And if you bring back a full bag to the store, you get a free smoothie.

In just three days a group of kids and teens managed to gather a whopping 157.5kg of rubbish, equalling out to about 24 free smoothies.

Mrs Walker-Lowcock posted about the epic community service on Facebook and said everyone involved had come back with a "great sense of accomplishment”.

"These kids with the incentive of awesome smoothies have done a solid community service, boasting about who collected the most, the heaviest, and the most interesting trash,” she wrote.

"From the bushland and road side across from the shops ... Every kid filled a massive stock feed bag each, with the exception of Archi who did two.

"There is a lot more around town waiting to be picked up sadly, but the most upsetting thing is that it was thrown on the ground in the first place.

"With a large amount of recycle-able bottles found, we hope that with the implementation of the container deposit scheme we will see less of this rubbish in our bushland, off our streets and out of our oceans.

"Thanks to all the kids, and remember there is more bags for anyone who wants to rise to the challenge to beat the effort from yesterday's group.”

Search the hashtag 'Project Agnes Sol Cleanse' on Facebook and Instagram to see more photos and use the hashtag to post your own.