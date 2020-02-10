Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SWINGING SAFARI: Epic photo gallery from the Annual Miles Races on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern
SWINGING SAFARI: Epic photo gallery from the Annual Miles Races on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern
News

EPIC 200+ GALLERY: Miles Annual Races

Peta McEachern
9th Feb 2020 12:53 AM | Updated: 10th Feb 2020 5:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE rain didn't keep race goers away from the Annual Miles Races with up to 400 punters braving the wet on Saturday, February 8.

The five program race day, had something on offer for the whole family with a jumping castle, and merry-go-round to keep to littlies entertained.

The theme for fashion on the field was swinging safari which saw punters frocked up in animal prints, kaki, and bold prints.

Check out the mammoth photo gallery below, boasting 200+ photos from the event.

 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
annual miles races fashion on the fields horse racing miles races 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Butcher backs milk contract in heated debate

        Butcher backs milk contract in heated debate

        News Gladstone MP defends milk contract, accuses opposition of attempted pork-barrelling

        ‘Such a shame’: Owner commits to Boyne after pub closes

        premium_icon ‘Such a shame’: Owner commits to Boyne after pub closes

        News “It’s such a shame because it’s a beautiful pub.”

        Valentine’s dinner for a special PAWS

        premium_icon Valentine’s dinner for a special PAWS

        News The three-course meal has been specially designed by The Club Hotel’s chef for an...

        Original ‘up-market’ Agnes Water home up for auction

        premium_icon Original ‘up-market’ Agnes Water home up for auction

        News One of the original up-market homes in Agnes Water has come on the market.