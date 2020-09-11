Menu
SUBSTANTIAL: FBA employees work through the litter saved from entering CQ waterways.
Environmental program reducing basin sediment

Jacobbe Mcbride
11th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
CLEAN water and efficient farms are the focus of new projects launched today under the Federal Government's Reef Trust Partnership with the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

The $19.5 million Fitzroy Basin program will reduce up to 50,000 tonnes of sediment running off into the reef every year.

This will provide a boost to catchment health and farm productivity, supporting the reef to maintain its world-renowned splendour while creating jobs, economic stimulus and reinvigorating local communities.

Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley said the projects underlined an ongoing commitment to innovation and on-ground actions that protect the reef.

"Clean water is crucial for a healthy reef and provides a range of benefits for threatened species, reef ecosystems and tourism, which will be essential to our nation's economic recovery from COVID-19," Ms Ley said.

"This program is one of the first of three regional initiatives to commence under the $141 million Regional Water Quality Program and each has a specific target to reduce run-off into the reef."

Special Envoy for the Great Barrier Reef Warren Entsch said governments, stakeholders and regional communities must work together to improve water quality to ensure the reef remained a vibrant ecosystem for generations to come.

"It is more important than ever that we ramp up efforts to protect this natural wonder and support farmers in Queensland to improve the productivity of their farms," Mr Entsch said.

To find out more about the programs and successful projects visit: https://www.barrierreef.org/what-we-do/reef-trust-partnership/water-quality-improvement

covid-19 fitzroy basin fitzroy basin association fitzroy basin association (fba)
Gladstone Observer

