Environmental Micro Grants closing soon

DO YOU have an idea that will improve our environment?

Then time is running out to be a part of the second round of Gladstone Area Water Board’s Environmental Micro Grants program with applications closing on Monday.

The program aims to provide funding for environmentally focused projects, programs and activities.

GAWB CEO Darren Barlow said the purpose of the program was to support grassroots initiatives that promote community awareness and understanding of environmental issues.

“We would love to receive applications that support environmental education and encourage community participation in environmental activities,” Mr Barlow said.

“We believe community engagement and education is key to conserving and protecting our natural environment. Programs that develop knowledge, skills, and an ongoing community commitment to environmental conversation and sustainability are well suited to this Micro Grants program.”

The Kookaburra Creek Kindergarten’s Environmental Exploration Garden is just one local initiative that has already benefited from a micro grant.

Management Committee president Rebekah Thornber said the funding would be used to install a native garden that helps children develop their understanding of the natural environment.

“We’re creating an outdoor learning space which will develop and nurture the children’s understanding of the importance of environmentally responsible practices through play and guided teaching experiences,” Ms Thornber said.

“We want to create that awareness and encourage making environmentally conscious decisions from a young age.”

Ms Thornber encouraged other local community groups, schools or clubs to apply.

“This is a great opportunity for smaller community organisations to kick start their own environmental project and turn an idea into a reality,” she said.

“We would also like to thank GAWB for their support and look forward to working with them as our project progresses. They’re commitment to environmental education and engagement in the Gladstone community is fantastic.”

Funding for each application is capped at $1500.

More details and application forms are available at gawb.qld.gov.au.