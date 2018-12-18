Menu
ON THE FIELD: FBA Senior Project Officer Cassandra Tracey lends a hand with a re-vegetation project
News

Environmental funding to propel your passion project

Noor Gillani
by
18th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
RESIDENTS supporting a grassroots environmental initiative can now apply for up to $10,000 in project funding.

The Fitzroy Basin Association has launched this year's round of community grants with some changes to previous rounds.

FBA community participation officer Lisa Del Riccio said applications were now open to a much larger pool of groups and individuals including traditional land owners, landholders and businesses.

Ms Del Riccio said the grants supported community-minded environmental initiatives, with this year's criteria extended to include agriculturally focused projects promoting sustainable land management.

"What we're looking for is positive environmental outcomes that could be improving ecological value by conserving, engaging or restoring endemic species and ecosystems,” Ms Del Riccio said.

Last year Conservation Volunteers Australia workers from the Gladstone region were awarded $30,000 for works carried out at Canoe Point, Lilleys Beach, Wild Cattle Creek and Facing Island.

"They did really fabulous activities, they did some marine debris removal, they did some restoration work protecting areas,” Ms Del Riccio said.

"Restoration could be re-vegetation, so actually planting endemic species, species that are native to the area. It could include weeding and removing weed species which then allows regeneration.”

Other past projects established native gardens, controlled pests and reduced marine debris "in substantial volumes across the Fitzroy region”.

"In every project, a strong community spirit shone through, with volunteers making change happen,” Ms Del Riccio said.

Grants are also available for "engagement” initiatives including training programs and workshops.

For more information visit fba.org.au or phone 4999 2800.

Applications close at 5pm on January 13.

