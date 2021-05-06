Environment inspires new Worthington art exhibition

Gladstone artist Margaret Worthington's stunning works will feature in an exhibition at CQ University Marina Campus Gladstone from May 7 to June 4.

The spectacular colours and beauty of Australia will be on show through watercolours, prints and sculptures when artist Margaret Worthington’s exhibition opens on Friday at Central Queensland University’s Gladstone Marina campus.

The stunning exhibition is two years in the making after CQ University Art Collection manager Sue Smith approached the Gladstone artist about holding an exhibition.

“It was 2019 that (CQ Uni Art Collection Manager) Sue Smith approached me about holding an exhibition of my works,” Ms Worthington said.

“Sue had been following my work for many years.

“I’d kept a folder of all of my exhibitions over the years and Sue took that and was able to weave it all together.”

When she moved to Australia in the mid-1970s, Ms Worthington said the environment inspired her 40-plus year artistic journey.

“I’ve been to Heron Island and the Great Barrier Reef, I’ve volunteered for a wide variety of projects, doing things like tagging manta rays.

“I just love the ocean and the colours, the turquoise and the greens and deep blues and the colours of the fish.

Margaret Worthington’s work is the subject of the Land, Air, Sand, Sea, Spirit. 40 years in Queensland exhibition at the Gladstone Marina CQ University campus from May 7 to June 4.

“This has led me to want to learn more about it, so I talk to scientists.

“I actually do a lot of research when I create my art.

“But then I love the outback as well.”

The exhibition in the Leo Zussino Building of the Marina campus features more than 60 watercolour and acrylic paintings, sculptures in aluminium and fibreglass, and installations of watercolours and sculptures with projected videos and photographs.

“Having seen this exhibition put together it has made me realise when looking at my body of work, that I’ve got a lot of choice in what to do next,” she said.

“I could either go into the outback, or head to Curtis Island and create new works.”

Ms Worthington has taught drawing and sculpture classes to budding artists at CQ University, with her work and metal sculptures by her partner Clive Rouse featuring in the university’s Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre.

Titled Margaret Worthington: Land, Air, Sand, Sea, Spirit. 40 years in Queensland, the exhibition features some of her favourite works.

“I like to work in series and a lot of what will be in the exhibition are works I’ve kept for me – what you’ll see are my personal treasures,” she said.

A commemorative coffee table book has been produced for the exhibition and is available from the CQ University book shop.

The exhibition will run from May 7 to June 4.

