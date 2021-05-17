Entries flooding in for 7 Rocky River Run

The 7 Rocky River Run, which will be held on Sunday, has already attracted 1600 entries.

The 7 Rocky River Run, which will be held on Sunday, has already attracted 1600 entries.

Numbers for the 2021 edition of the 7 Rocky River Run are on track to exceed those of 2019.

As of last week, 1600 entries had been received for Central Queensland’s biggest running event, which will be held in Rockhampton on Sunday.

Registrations are still open, with four distances on offer - a half marathon, 10km, 5km and 2km.

The run was cancelled last year due to COVID, but in 2019 it attracted 1964 runners.

READ:Great event: Elite runners blown away by 7 Rocky River Run

Organisers expect that number will be surpassed, given the majority of entries for the shorter distances are received in the week leading up to the run.

People can register online at sevenrockyriverrun.com.au or in person on Saturday at City Centre Plaza opposite Target.

The 7 Rocky River Run raises funds to address youth mental health issues and the prevention of youth suicide.

The start and finish will again be on Quay Street in front of the Customs House.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Tony Williams said it had become one of the must-do events on Queensland’s running calendar.

“We’re expecting thousands of people to come out to join in on a race or cheer on participants,” he said.

“It’s going to be a great day for everyone, whether you’re a serious runner or looking to enjoy a fun family day out on our stunning riverbank.”

Advance Rockhampton’s manager of tourism and events Annette Pearce said as well as being a great event for the community, the 7 Rocky River Run was a major drawcard for the region, contributing to the economy.

“Runners come for a range of reasons, but they all leave with the same exhilarating high from competing in this first-class event,” she said.

Sunday’s race schedule

6.15am: Channel 7 Half Marathon

7am: McDonald’s 10km

8.30am: 5km

8.45am: Rockhampton Regional Council 2km