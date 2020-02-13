Entries close tonight for health challenge

CQ Nutrition's Chris Hughes and dietitian Kimberly May are encouraging people to sign up to the February challenge.

ENTRIES close tonight for CQ Nutrition’s $25,000 February Health Challenge in which a male and female winner will be awarded $10,000 each for losing the most weight and hundreds of dollars will be raised for local school breakfasts.

CQ Nutrition donates $1 for each kilogram of fat lost by contest participants over a month to the Gladstone District Schools Chaplaincy Committee for the breakfast programs run at schools around Gladstone.

CQ Nutrition co-owner Chris Hughes said the top five male and female participants after the winners would receive $500 each. CQ Nutrition – which has offices in Yeppoon, Rockhampton, Gladstone and Mackay and also services Blackwater and Emerald – ran a similar contest last November which attracted 280 entrants, who between them lost 795kg in body fat, and a total weight loss of 959kg.

They raised $800 for the breakfast programs, which was combined with other funds raised in the centre’s clinics to total $1332.

So far 140 people have registered and paid $197 to enter the February challenge where a similar equal dollar value to kilograms of fat loss will be donated to the chaplaincy committee chaired by Kate Frost.

“Since starting in September, our clients have lost over 3000kg of body fat. This is what we match in dollar value with the school breakfast programs across CQ,” Mr Hughes said.

Mr Hughes said the February challenge would be officially launched this Saturday when entrants would be scanned with the Inbody 570 machine to check weight and their composition of body fat, body water, and muscle mass.

“From there they do a four-week course with meal plans and they complete 10 modules where they learn about nutrition,” he said.

However, he said the challenge was not as much about the results as being a tool to help people understand nutrition and weight loss.

Former participant Samantha Kirkman said she enjoyed the weight loss challenge more than other programs she had tried.

“Real food, no shakes, no pills, just healthy, wholesome food,” she said. “I like this as I can continue to follow these plans after the challenge is finished and still work towards my weight loss goals.”