Entrepreneurs Grant keeps gym fighting fit

Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher, has announced that Newman Fitness Systems has been awarded a Small Business Entrepreneurs Grant. He announced this alongside Brett Newman from Newman Fitness Systems. Matt Taylor

A GRANT for small business with a focus on entrepreneurship has enabled a Gladstone gym to bulk up its reputation and customer retention.

Newman Fitness Systems on Toolooa St was recently awarded a Small Business Entrepreneurs Grant of $4375 to help grow their business.

The grant is a Queensland Government initiative where eligible businesses can receive matched funding of up to $5000 (excluding GST) to engage a consultant, advisor or business coach for up to three months in order to help establish or develop the business.

Brett Newman says the grant gives his business the opportunity to start maturing.

"It's double-edged with respect to broadening our contact with current members and opening up a whole other avenue for us to start training other gyms around the country on automation software,” Mr Newman said.

"This grant is for customer retention management; with our 12-week challenges it sets up automation behind the scenes so that we can do accountability on our clients and make sure or help them adhere to their food plans and training.

"We got to a stage where we were so busy we weren't managing things as well as we could, so now with some more information systems behind the scene, it means we can do everything exceptionally well.”

GUNS OUT: Glenn Butcher pumps iron alongside Brett Newman from Newman Fitness Systems. Matt Taylor

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the grants are a welcome boost to Gladstone small businesses.

"What we're finding here in Gladstone is a lot of small businesses have been very successful under the business grants that we're putting out throughout the state,” Mr Butcher said.

"What we want to see in Gladstone is a whole lot more of these local small businesses apply for these grants.”

Mr Butcher urged small businesses to visit the Business Queensland website to see what grants were available.

"You'll be surprised at what your small business here in Gladstone can actually do - from start-up grants right through to what we've seen at Newman Fitness - a grant to help Brett get his business out into the public and get someone to help streamline his business doing that.

"I ask people in Gladstone to get on board and try and get some of this funding to help your business get in front.”

To be eligible, small businesses must have registered a business name in the last four years and have fewer than 20 employees.

Go to www.business.qld.gov.au/entrepreneur for info.