Enter for your chance to win one of the 12 Hams of Christmas

DELICIOUS HAM: Starting this Saturday you could be a lucky winner of the 12 Hams of Christmas.

DELICIOUS HAM: Starting this Saturday you could be a lucky winner of the 12 Hams of Christmas. Mike Richards GLA311018CHAM

CELEBRATE the upcoming festive season with the opportunity to win one of 12 delicious hams to be given away by The Observer to its lucky readers.

Enjoy a festive feast like no other and enter for your chance to win one of 12 Hams of Christmas.

For your chance to win, simply complete an entry form which appears in The Observer four times each week. Enter as many times as you like to increase your chances.

Entry forms will be available in The Observer from Saturday and the competition closes on November 30.

To enter simply collect and complete the original entry form and address it to The Observer - 12 Hams of Christmas, PO Box 351, Gladstone Queensland or deliver it to 130 Auckland St, Gladstone.

The lucky winners will be drawn on December 3 and contacted by telephone within two days of the draw and announced in the public notice section on December 4.

For more information or to view the terms and conditions visit www.gladstoneobserver

.com.au/competitions.