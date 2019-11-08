Enrolments open for Calliope State High

The latest photos of the construction of Calliope State High School.

The latest photos of the construction of Calliope State High School.

FUTURE Calliope high school students are counting down the days until the $66 million Calliope State High School opens.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said there was a buzz in Calliope leading up to day one of the 2020 school year.

“This state-of-the-art high school will be delivered on time and on budget,” Mr Butcher said.

“The school now has an official name, uniform, almost 80 enrolment expressions of interest and 17 staff on-board so far which is fantastic news.

“Up to 200 foundation year 7 and 8 students will be welcomed in term 1, 2020.

“Paynters are making great progress on the construction of Stage 1 which is supporting 180 jobs.

He said admin building, staffroom, library, canteen and amenities have all been completed.

“The hospitality centre is being painted and window installation is continuing on the multipurpose hall.

“Scaffolding has come down now, so the community can really see the school taking shape.”

Designs of the Calliope State High School uniform.

Mr Butcher said there were 360 state secondary students living in Calliope and nearby areas who predominantly attend Gladstone or Toolooa State High Schools, with a small number of students attending Tannum Sands State High School or taking part in distance education. “Establishing a high school in Calliope students’ own backyard is great news for them and their families,” he said.

Foundation Principal Peter Stansfield said the official school naming process was a positive experience.

“The whole process has provided a great way for me to get to know the community,” Mr Stansfield said.

“We hosted a number of parent sessions with excellent attendance.

“During these sessions it was very evident that Calliope State High School was the preferred name by the vast majority of parents.”

Mr Stansfield will soon hold student enrolment interviews, finalise school signage and start organising community engagement events.

There will be a transition day in week 10 of this term.

For more information on the new Calliope State High School, visit: https://qed.qld.gov.au/programs-initiatives/det/building-education/new-schools-for-2020