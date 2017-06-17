Enrol now for Botanic to Bridge run

POPULAR EVENT: Thousands race in the annual Botanic to Bridge in Gladstone and time is running out to nominate for early bird discount.

TIME is running out to take advantage of the early bird discount for Gladstone Ports Corporation's Botanic to Bridge fun run.

The discount will expire this Sunday, June 18 at midnight.

The Botanic to Bridge fun run, which normally attracts around 4,000 entrants, will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2017.

Participants can walk, jog or run the event, and you can even bring along a stroller if you wish.

The annual event has been held for the past eight years (including this year).

This time around, registration fees will be donated to local schools and to the selected charity (this year it's St Vincent De Paul Society Gladstone).

Both courses will end over the bridge in the Gladstone Ports Corporations Marina Parklands.

The hardest part of the challenge may just be Goondoon Street's steady incline which contestants for both the 3km and 8km events will get to run.