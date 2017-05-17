No more excuses: Community service order now a fine

OUT OF EXCUSES: The man now has to pay a $500 fine.

A GLADSTONE man who had every excuse under the sun not to complete a community service order was slapped with a fine instead.

Richard Crowe pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of contravening a community service order.

He told the court that on six separate occasions he couldn't make it for personal or medical reasons, including dental issues and driving his kids to school.

He was ordered to complete community service in October last year when he was caught stealing from the Chemist Warehouse in Gladstone.

The court heard he stole an unknown amount of medication creams and lotions.

Crowe told the magistrate he was "finding it hard" to make time for the order however, if the magistrate was to extend it, would "make an effort" to complete it.

Magistrate Ross Woodford told Crowe he would just have to pay a fine if he could not complete the order.

Crowe's community service order was revoked and replaced with a $500 fine.

A conviction was recorded.