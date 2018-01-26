'Enough distractions': O'Dowd takes strong stand on date

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd wants New South Wales and Victoria to stop relying on Queensland for its gas supply and lift exploration bans on their own supply.

Tegan Annett

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd has weighed into the Australia Day date change debate.

Like his LNP colleagues, Mr O'Dowd does not want to see the date changed.

The Greens are one political party who have pushed for a date change for Australia Day. Since then there has been debate throughout politics and the community about the issue.

On social media, the member for Flynn spoke out on any date change.

"These tree-huggers and elitists have no idea of the real issues affecting families from the land, like roads, dams, power prices and land clearing laws," Mr O'Dowd said.

"Enough of the distractions. Our people need action."

On his Facebook page Mr O'Dowd posted a link to a petition to "save the date".

The petition is authorised by Senator Matt Canavan.

It can be seen here.