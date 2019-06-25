'Enjoy it': Chanel College team ready for Confraternity Cup

RUGBY LEAGUE: Just before another training session with his Chanel College team-mates, captain Nick Holmes spoke with The Observer of his team's chances in defending the Confraternity Cup.

Chanel romped in last year against Xavier College at Charters Towers in 36-0 rout, but Holmes said it's a different team for the prestigious 2019 Confraternity Cup version in Bundaberg.

"There's four of us from last year that are in the team for this carnival,” he said.

Asked if the team has felt the pressure of being the defending champions, Holmes said he doesn't mind that and to relish the tag.

"No, not really...just to enjoy it and not to put pressure on ourselves,” he said.

"2018 was a good experience and we had a good team and we believe we can take it out again this year if we hold onto the ball and be confident in what we can do.”

A more than capable cricketer with The Glen in the Gladstone-Rockhampton A-grade competition, Holmes said he is better in rugby league.

The front rower said the hour-long and weekly training sessions had been solid under coach Chris Andersen.

"It's sometimes hard to get up so early in the mornings, but we had a couple good training sessions and looking positive for the carnival,” Holmes said.

His team-mate Jet Cavanagh also experienced the triumph of last year and he would suit up in the centre position.

Cavanagh plays for the under-17 and high-flying Gladstone Brothers team as well as Touch.

He said both sports complement each other.

"Touch helps with my ball skills and increases my speed off the mark in league,” Cavanagh said.

"These attributes go well together.”

Andersen admitted it could be tough to replicate the feats of last year.

"We're a really young team this year and are rebuilding with a few players who are new to the game and we have some representative players like Nick and Jet,” he said.

"It's not to say we won't be competitive.”

The coach will back his charges in the knock-out format of the competition.

He stopped short to say who were the key players, but he did admit Jason Stanhope at second row and halves Matt and Jordan Long would give leadership.

Chanel begins its title defence against Unity College on Monday at 10am (July 3).