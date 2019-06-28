England players turn on fans as WC dreams crumble

The knives are well and truly out in the UK as England players now begin lashing out at fans as their Cricket World Cup bid continues to fall apart in London.

England is 4-3 with games against new world No. 1 India and New Zealand to come with the team that started the World Cup a hot favourite suddenly in danger of missing the semi-finals yet again.

"People were waiting for us to fail," Bairstow said after back-to-back defeats.

"They are not willing us on to win, in many ways they are waiting for you to get that loss, so they can jump on your throat.

"It's a typical English thing to do, in every sport."

Jonny Bairstow claims the England fans want to see the national team fail. Picture: Getty Images

Australian coach Justin Langer still thinks England deserves to be favourite to lift the trophy although even assistant Ricky Ponting has questioned their game plan.

"They haven't made these 400 scores they have been talking about all the time," Ponting told Cricket Network.

"Tournament play is a lot different to a regular bilateral series where England have come out and scored some huge scores in the past few years.

"Was their game going to stand up under pressure?"

England's batsmen have started blaming the pitches for their low scores while England's fielding has also tailed off.

They have spilt 13 catches that have cost 322 with Bairstow (three drops) the main culprit.

Jonny Bairstow heads back to the pavilion after being dismissed during the recent clash with Australia. Picture: Getty Images

Manchester City has also pinched England's team psychologist, David Young, although he is set to stay on as a consultant.

Bairstow was even sledged by a London taxi driver after Tuesday's loss to Australia.

"I chuckled," he said.

"Of course people are going to say things. Of course they are. Everyone's saying like it's as if we're eighth or ninth in the table. Bloody Nora - chill out guys. You're panicking."

Injury concerns to four players have left the hosts battered, although they could all play against India on Sunday.

Roy (hamstring) is likely to return after missing three games while Adil Rashid (shoulder), Jofra Archer (side) and Ben Stokes (calf cramp) should all get up.