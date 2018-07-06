England fan warming to their World Cup chances

THIS year's World Cup in Russia is being hailed as one of the best ever - and football-mad Clinton FC goalkeeper Dan White wouldn't disagree.

The Bristol-born tree lopper, who came to Australia when he was two-and-a-half and still travels between Australia and the UK, said it had been a harrowing experience so far.

He watched his beloved "Three Lions" England team take on Colombia in a penalty shootout early yesterday morning.

"It was definitely nerve-racking but it was obviously very exciting at the same time to see it go to a shootout," he said.

"I look forward to them as a goalkeeper, I get excitement from it. You go in with confidence because you've got to."

England prevailed 4-3 in the shootout, meaning it will go on to face Sweden in the quarter finals at midnight on Saturday.

"It was great to see it happen in a penalty shootout because obviously in the past we've got to that stage and unfortunately it hasn't gone well for us," Dan said.

He is now predicting an English victory on the weekend - and he's not shy about it.

"I'm looking forward to the game against Sweden," he said.

"I've got a feeling (England) will go through comfortably. I don't think they'll give us too much trouble."

When England last won the World Cup, at home in 1966, North Korea made it to the quarter finals.