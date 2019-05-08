Engineers reveal hopes to open up The Old Courthouse

COOL CHANGE: Mark and Leanne Frost hope to be able to open up the old courthouse to the community after restorations are completed.

THEIR name might be Frost but Mark and Leanne have plans to provide a warm welcome to the community at The Old Courthouse.

The couple purchased the heritage-listed building in October last year to move their growing business, Frost Engineering, into the premises.

Since the purchase, the Frosts have worked to restore the Yarroon St building back to its former glory and plan to set up the upstairs courtroom once again complete with the heritage-listed furniture.

Their plans are to open the upstairs courtroom to the community.

"We want to showcase the history in some way to the public," Mrs Frost said.

"We're not sure what we can do, what will be possible or feasible at this stage, but once it's restored we want to come up with some way to share it.

"We've had interest from schools wanting to come up, legal studies kids, primary schools, kids doing history. And there's lots of possibilities too for the general public."

Bringing back an almost 90-year-old building comes with its challenges. The Frosts are required to ensure any restorations match the building's original condition.

Mrs Frost said unfortunately one contractor originally installed the wrong species of floorboards.

"He installed cypress pine 98mm floorboards to replace the two rooms upstairs that were damaged," Mrs Frost said.

"So we had to take them out and replace them with 102mm hoop pine."

The building itself comes with many quirks.

"There were a couple of loose floorboards in a room upstairs they used to store things under," Mrs Frost said.

Other key features include a walk-in safe and even a jail cell outside the building.

But for the business owners, having the space to give employees their own drafting rooms was the biggest appeal as the staff size continues to grow.

"Business is booming, we just appointed our first general manager," Mr Frost said.

As an engineer, Mr Frost has fallen in love with the structure of the building.

"Just the way it's been built, it's a very sturdy building, the walls are very thick," he said.

"It could definitely stand up to the elements."

The couple are hoping the restorations will be complete by the year's end.