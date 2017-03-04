Engineering students visit Nepal to teach

ABOUT 45 students from throughout Australia visited Nepal to teach the villages sustainable engineering to better their futures.

Gladstone CQUniversity engineer student Stephen Vercoe was part of the Engineers Without Borders Australia Design Summit last month.

Mr Vercoe said the two week program gave them the opportunity to learn about their culture and brainstorm engineering ideas they could implement in their village.

"It's fantastic to be using engineering skills in a developing country,” he said.

"We looked at a whole bunch of projects including looking at different ways they collect rainfall during the monsoon so they can extend their productive season in agriculture and efficient ways to collect waste water for irrigation.

"We looked at different bee hives so they don't damage the hives when they extract honey.”

Mr Vercoe is in the final year of his degree and said he learnt a different approach to engineering while in Nepal.

"We were looking at strength based approach, the skills and resources available to them and how to leverage their existing skill sets,” he said.

Students had to apply for the program. About a third were from CQUniversity.

"They were very hard working, very welcoming and really accepting of us and keen to learn from us,” Mr Vercoe said.