Engineering project a win for local businesses

BIG TASK: Pat Fennessy, Nic Morris, Graeme Rawlinson, Sam Gerrard and Edgar Remorin from Pructon with the purpose-made tank headed to Northern Oil. Liana Walker

A GLADSTONE engineering firm has helped a Gladstone refinery in a very big way.

Pructon were successful in receiving the tender for three custom-made tanks for Northern Oil Refinery, each designed in Gladstone and made from mostly local material.

However, transporting four 27,000-litre fuel tanks at 17m long and 4.5m wide is no easy feat.

In fact the 10km drive required police escort and Energex support lifting power lines to transport the project.

Northern Oil general manager Dan Czubala said the tanks would store a million litres of finished base lubricant and fuel oil products.

"Our requirements for the tanks were very strict in terms of quality and pricing. It was great to see a local Gladstone business beat a very competitive process - and some bigger firms,” Mr Czubala said.

Pructon managing director Sam Gerrard said they faced some challenges making the tanks.

"Design-wise we had a few issues because of their size - the design categories change,” Mr Gerrard said.

He said the choice to engage with a Gladstone business was good for the economy.

"Northern Oil could have gone out of Gladstone but decided to keep the money locally,” he said.

He said Pructon were looking at piping projects in Gladstone and some larger projects in Sydney and Brisbane.