'Engineering out the hazards' key to NRG traineeship

Caroline Tung
| 29th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
Tyrone Cant with warehousing trainee Dylan Barsley and NRG inventory specialist and trainer Graeme Sparrow.
Tyrone Cant with warehousing trainee Dylan Barsley and NRG inventory specialist and trainer Graeme Sparrow. Mike Richards GLA280817NRGT

TEACHING a trainee how to "do the job safe” is about "engineering out the hazards” according to NRG inventory specialist and trainer Graeme Sparrow

"It's a question of 'can the task be done differently to mitigate the risk of an incident?',” he said.

It's also a question for his trainee Dylan Barsley, who has been at the company for nine months, through Gladstone Area Group Apprentices.

Dylan is studying a Certificate III in Warehousing Operations, while performing heavy-duty tasks such as operating forklifts, receiving and delivering items and loading trucks.

"I'm loving it so far, the people who I work with in the warehouse are very welcoming, very helpful with all my training and work in general,” he said.

"Hopefully, when my traineeship ends at the end of next year, (I'll) be offered a permanent full-time job with NRG, and further my training into a Certificate IV in warehousing.”

Dylan described getting the job done with fellow workmate Tyrone Cant and others in the warehouse as "awesome”.

"You can have fun and still get the job done,” he said.

"Everyone else on site is really nice as well and always willing to help.”

The best part of training at NRG for Dylan is the colleagues and the amount of resources available for him to learn the role.

"It's definitely the people for me, the people are up there,” he said.

"NRG supplies a lot of resources, which is a good thing.

"It enables me to do more through my job and get more of an insight into the job and the company itself.”

Mr Sparrow said he would "surely” continue hiring trainees through GAGAL.

"It's always a pleasure to see someone mature in the role as they become more proficient in their skill set,” said Mr Sparrow, who spent ten out of 37 years at GPS in the warehouse.

"We've turned out some quite good traineeships that way.”

Mr Sparrow said GAGAL made life easy for NRG by managing the bulk of the administration tasks, such as short listing for interviewees and participating in the interview process, organising time sheets and TAFE modules.

"They organise the TAFE instructor to visit three monthly to check on Dylan's progress,” he said.

"This process works well with Dylan not being absent from the job for extended periods.

"If we do have any issues, we can talk to GAGAL freely and they'll sort it out with the trainee.”

Mr Sparrow said the best part about hosting a trainee was to see them grow and mature in the role.

He also said he would like to see trainees with a skill set that is portable upon successful completion of the traineeship.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gagal gladstone power station nrg traineeship

