Engineering group encouraged by win

Upton Engineering and Manufacturing won the Encouragement Award at the Best in Business awards. Pictured are Daniel Williams, Mitchell Upton and Jeanette Matslofva.

MITCHELL Upton was surprised to have even been nominated for the gong he won at the 2019 Best in Business awards.

The managing director of Upton Engineering and Manufacturing won the Encouragement Award at the event, held by The Observer.

“It kind of caught me off guard,” Mr Upton said.

“I was quite nervous when I heard my name, I almost didn’t know how to respond.

“But it was definitely exciting.”

It’s the first time the business, operating since March 2017, has won at the Best in Business awards.

Mr Upton said operating a new business had been a big learning curve.

“It’s growing quite rapidly,” he said.

“It’s definitely had its challenges but it’s also been a lot of fun.”

The qualified fitter and turner decided to open the business after a stint in construction and choosing to have a go on his own.

“I started in dad’s back shed and it’s grown to this now,” he said.

He said the Encouragement Award was very fitting, giving him encouragement for his business.

“It’s good to see we have been recognised as progressing,” he said.

“It makes all the hard work worthwhile – that extra motivation to keep driving and do better next year.”