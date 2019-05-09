Engineering alliance wants politicians to make a stand

A GLADSTONE industry group is calling on politicians to make their position clear about the Galilee Basin and coal.

In the lead up to the federal election, the Gladstone Engineering Alliance wants candidates to declare their support for the opening of the Basin - leading to jobs for Central Queensland.

Chief executive officer Julie Gelder said it's important to know where candidates stand on the issue.

"The Galilee Basin is situated on the doorstep of Central Queensland and there are several mines that could proceed with Adani's Carmichael mine the first that must receive approval,” Ms Gelder said.

"These mining projects would generate more than 15,000 direct jobs and up to $40 billion in taxes, helping to fund more schools, hospitals and public services in Queensland communities.”

According to the association, they believe politicians are "bending to southern activism” which could put Central Queensland's economy at risk.

"GEA is the peak industry body representing engineering, manufacturing and resource companies in Central Queensland and it's our role to present opportunities to achieve sustainable growth and diversity for the region,” Ms Gelder said.

The association has already contacted politicians and candidates to clarify their stance.

"It is vitally important to know the differing political views prior to the federal election as it will assist us to plan for the future and work with our members to source opportunities within the coal industry,” she said.

"We are asking politicians to join with us.”