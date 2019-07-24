Engineering alliance CEO resigns after eight years

Gladstone Engineering Alliance chief executive Carli Homann has decided to hang her boots up after eight years in the job.

AFTER eight years in the top job, Gladstone Engineering Alliance's chief executive officer has decided to step down from her position.

Carli Homann will take a position as Economic Development Manager at the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning.

GEA's Board of Directors issued a statement thanking Ms Homann for her "effective leadership and passion” in the role.

"Carli has been instrumental in the GEA's success today,” they said.

"She will leave a legacy of owning our own building on Goondoon Street...that will also now be home to the first interactive digital display in Central Queensland.”

Ms Homann was instrumental in the development of the Queensland Local Content Leaders Network, a group which develops strong partnerships between community leaders.

"Carli leaves GEA in a very strong position for the future growth and we sincerely thank her for her contribution and leadership during her tenure as CEO,” they said.

"The board wishes Carli a successful future as she progresses her career.”

The search for a replacement will begin "in the coming days” and measures are already in place to ensure a smooth transition.

Ms Homann's last day will be on August 16.