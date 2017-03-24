Engineer does not let epilepsy get in way of dreams

ENJOYING LIFE: Ian and Selena Anderson live a normal life with their seven week old son despite Selena living with epilepsy for the last 16 years.

AN ambitious Gladstone engineer hasn't let epilepsy get in the way of her dreams.

Selena Anderson had her first seizure at high school 16 years ago but it then took 18 months to find medication that works.

"The first time I had one, I tripped over and knocked myself out and my brother found me passed out on the floor,” Ms Anderson said.

Able to manage epilepsy through medication, Ms Anderson said she could also control seizures through eating and sleeping well.

"When I do have a seizure, I stay semi concious,” she said. "I have some control over my body, the worst thing is I can see people are stressing and I can't do anything to calm them down.”

Epilepsy affects more than 100,000 Queenslanders. Awareness is, however, growing with March being Purple Month.

"There's a lot of sigma associated with epilepsy, they thought we were possessed .... everyone thinks epilepsy is what you see on TV, that it controls your life,” Ms Anderson said. "I live a normal life.”

Purple Day is tomorrow. People are encouraged to wear purple and talk about the disease to break down myths.