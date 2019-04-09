Menu
Gladstone Volunteer Marine Rescue, Gladstone 1 VMR.
Gladstone Volunteer Marine Rescue, Gladstone 1 VMR. Matt Taylor GLA171118GVMR
Engine failure and sea sickness for VMR

Matt Taylor
9th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
GLADSTONE Volunteer Marine Rescue have had a quiet week on the water including a bout of severe sea sickness.

Last Monday, police requested assistance from the VMR at around 5pm after a yacht stopped and anchored 2.5 nautical miles off Tannum Sands near the East Entrance due to engine failure.

The 40ft yacht had stopped in rough conditions with the sole occupant suffering a bout of severe sea sickness.

The yacht was not in radio contact however Gladstone 1 was despatched in challenging sea conditions and declining light with 25-knot winds and waves of approximately two metres.

The yacht was safely towed into Gladstone Marina.

The week's second call came Sunday after a 5-metre boat suffered mechanical failure with one person on board.

Located at Bushy Island, QGC Rescue III was despatched and safely towed the vessel back to Boyne Island boat ramp.

Gladstone VMR is reminding boaties with electronic navigation devices to be aware that when reading latitude and longitude readings make sure your screen cursor is on your boat's icon.

This ensures boaties are able to give correct coordinates when requiring assistance.

