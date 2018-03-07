EnergyAustralia announces it will close gender pay gap

EQUALITY: Catherine Tanna said the pay review was about fairness, regardless of gender.

"IT'S NOT right or fair to expect women to have to wait any longer for the pay gap to close - so, we're fixing that right now."

These are the words of EnergyAustralia managing director, Catherine Tanna.

EnergyAustralia, one of the country's leading energy retailers, plans to invest $1.2 million so women and men with equivalent experience and skills receive the same pay for doing the same job.

Around 350 women at EnergyAustralia will have their pay increased via an annual salary review and, in most cases, receive an additional one-off adjustment.

About 80 men will have their pay adjusted following the review of the company's employees not on enterprise bargaining agreements.

Since 2014, the company has progressively worked to reduce or remove gender bias in recruitment, working arrangements, succession planning, internal appointments and promotions, performance assessment, remuneration and reward.

"I'm proud of the good progress we've made in the past four years," Ms Tanna said.

"If we want to attract our share of the bright, talented women out there we must also treat them fairly and give our people opportunities to do the best work of their careers."

Women comprise around 40 per cent of EnergyAustralia's total 2500-person workforce and hold a similar proportion of management positions. At the very top of the business, women occupy half the 10 seats on the EnergyAustralia board.

However, Ms Tanna said there was no "mission accomplished" moment in gender equality and EnergyAustralia still had room for improvement.