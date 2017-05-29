Energy giants get more time to battle for Gladstone renewable hub

Glenn Butcher and Economic Development Queensland land planning and development manager John Brun at Aldoga, the site for the renewable energy hub.

SOME of the world's largest energy companies have been given more time to sell their ideas to transform a block of land in Gladstone into a renewable energy hub.

Expressions of interest to develop an area the size of 160 Suncorp Stadiums into a renewable energy hub have been extended until this Friday.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher announced when the Aldoga land development EOI process opened a month ago.

The project is in a State Development Area, making it will be easier to develop.

Mr Butcher said the extension was granted to give energy companies more time to deliver "detailed submissions”.

"There's some considerable interest in the site and we want to ensure we get the best project,” he said.

Mr Butcher said "major players” in the energy space were trying to get their submissions in, but they needed more time.

The area could potentially generate enough electricity for 130,000 homes.

"We're not talking about a little paddock with a few hundred cells, this is potentially a massive project.”

The Department of Energy and Resources will collate submissions once the EOI closes.

The EOI campaign was originally due to close on May 24. Mr Butcher said the department would request the best submissions to deliver a full business plan for their proposal.