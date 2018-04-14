Energy a future focus for Gladstone Regional Council

WHAT most see as a huge problem moving forward, CEO Roslyn Baker sees as a great opportunity.

"All local governments are becoming challenged, but for me I see us as being able to lead the pack," she said yesterday.

"It's about finding new opportunities.

"Everyone across Australia is scrambling to know what to do if we have a landfill tax, but I see that as one of our greatest opportunities.

"How do we start creating energy?

"The technology is there for us now to become cost neutral. We could save $4 million a year in council."

Ms Baker sees not only an opportunity to start re-mining local landfills to turn into something useful and profitable, but an economic opportunity for Gladstone.

"We could expand and offer services to other councils to use their waste as feedstock so that we can generate electricity...possibly even have a community retailer so we can pass on those savings back to ratepayers.

"That's another area our people could move into which is actually leading the way of the future and how business will be done in the future.

"There's great areas of innovation but we will never, ever succeed by looking at how we used to do things.

"The environment around us is changing every day and if we don't adapt and we don't look at how we can reform ourselves, either the changes will take us over or the state government will look to further reforms of local government."