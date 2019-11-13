Menu
‘Energetic’ new leader poached from Premier’s office

by Anthony Marx
13th Nov 2019 9:36 AM
Subscriber only

 

THE change is coming thick and fast inside the secretive halls of the Public Trustee of Queensland.

Staffers received another email on Tuesday from acting Trustee Samay Zhouand outlining some key appointments to overhaul the frequently-criticised organisation, which manages $2.7 billion in assets.

Zhouand announced that he had poached Jeanette Miller from the offices of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, where she had served as the senior director for economic policy since early 2015.

Samay Zhouand
Samay Zhouand

In her new role, Miller will take on the job of executive director for the office of the CEO (i.e. Zhouand) and manage the "strategic forward agenda,'' a phrase that only a bureaucrat could dream up.

He described her as "an energetic and high-performing leader with 25 years public sector experience''.

Zhouand also tapped existing foot soldier Elissa Pearse for a new role as director for strategy and planning but managed to misspell her last name with a "c". Whoops!

That's something the marketing and comms teams might have spotted and now there's a better chance they will.

Zhouand is moving the spin doctors right under his wing and they'll be reporting to Miller.

politics premier public trustee of queensland queensland

