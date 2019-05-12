Energetic 18 players from Gladstone in talent teams

SOCCER: Several Gladstone players competed in the Central Queensland Talent Support Program in Brisbane and Mackay for children aged 13-16.

RISING STAR: Lachlan Wells. Contributed GLA120519WELLS

Newly-appointed Football Central Queensland operations manager Kelly Gray said the Gladstone players will aim for state representation.

There are 18 Gladstone players across the under-16, U14 and U13 CQTSP teams. Sean Keetch, Mitchell Kelly, Nicholas Crook, Connor Stewart and Lachlan Wells are in the U16 side. Nate Beach and Luke Whitehouse are in the U14 team.

The U13 players are Kyran Bonney, Jack Brammall, Tyler Camman, Andres Giha Carella, Wade Harris, Carter and Declan King, Max Lane-Meier, Caleb Mills, Bailey Stewart and Corey Stewart.

"The TSP teams competed in three quad series events between Mackay, Townsville, Cairns and CQ and the invited extras attended the Brisbane tournament," Gray said.

"The teams will also be attending the Community Cup in Cairns where players will face selection for the Queensland Country Side."

This will be from June 30-July 6 and the third quad series will be held in Townsville from August 17-18.