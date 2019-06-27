Endeavour to berth into Gladstone harbour next week

ANCHORS AWAY: The Young Endeavour will be making port in Gladstone Marina next week.

THE majestic sail training ship Young Endeavour will be sailing gracefully into Gladstone harbour next week and available for public inspection.

The popular vessel will be moored at the Gladstone Port Marina from July 5-7.

The square-rigged tall ship will be stopping by Gladstone after an 11-day voyage from Airlie Beach.

One of the crew members going on the experience-of-a-lifetime will be Fraser Hannan, 16, from Gladstone.

The crew will host a free open public day on July 7 from 10am-1pm.

All are invited aboard to find out what's involved to set sail.

The ship is part of the Young Endeavour Program, which challenges and inspires participants while they learn to sail a square-rigged tall ship.

The voyage is open to all Australians aged 16-23 and during the voyage 26 youth from seven states and territories will arrive in Gladstone.

During the voyage, participants are disconnected from social media and develop communication, teamwork and leadership skills as they learn to sail the tall ship.

The ship's crew members will learn how to navigate, keep watch, cook in a galley, take the helm and climb the 30m mast to work aloft on the sails.

The ship was a gift from the United Kingdom to the government and people of Australia to mark the Bicentenary in 1988.

The Royal Australian Navy operates and maintains the ship.