Endeavour replica to visit Gladstone, 1770 during voyage

COOK'S TOUR: The Endeavour replica is expected to begin its circumnavigation of Australia in March next year.

COOK'S TOUR: The Endeavour replica is expected to begin its circumnavigation of Australia in March next year.

A REPLICA vessel of Captain James Cook's HMS Endeavour will embark on a 14-month journey to mark next year's 250th anniversary of the British explorer's first arrival to Australia.

But the Federal Government funded $6.7-million voyage has left some reaching for a compass because the replica vessel HMB Endeavour will not follow Cook's original route.

Led by the Australian National Maritime Museum, the vessel will circumnavigate the country and stop at 39 towns, including Gladstone and Seventeen Seventy.

The voyage aims to give people a better understanding of Cook's voyage and the experiences of Indigenous Australians.

"That voyage is the reason Australia is what it is today and it's important we take the opportunity to reflect on it," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

But some have criticised the plan because Cook circumnavigated New Zealand not Australia.

Mr Morrison initially referred to the voyage as a "re-enactment" but later said he was referring to the ship "retracing" Cook's course along the East Coast.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has accused the Prime Minister of using taxpayer funds to satisfy a "bizarre Captain Cook fetish".

"Yes, Captain Cook was an English navigator, a very notable navigator and he landed on the East Coast," Mr Shorten said.

"For the record, he circumnavigated New Zealand not Australia."

In 1768 then-Lieutenant James Cook embarked on his first Pacific voyage on board HMS Endeavour to chart the transit of Venus.

He went on to map the East Coast of Australia, making first landfall at Botany Bay in April, 1770.

Cook came ashore at the beach at Round Hill Creek at Seventeen Seventy during the following month.

But in June the voyage was delayed after the Endeavour struck the Great Barrier Reef, delaying any movement for seven weeks.

Initial plans are for the replica vessel to set off from Sydney in March 2020 and travel south to Hobart before heading back north to circumnavigate Australia.

The museum hopes the trip will encourage Australians to "reflect upon, question and commemorate" Cook's voyage.