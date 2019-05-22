'End up dead': Truckie fined in traffic camera bust

A TRUCK driver has fronted court after police checked his dodgy logbook entries against several traffic cameras across the state.

Michael John Burgess pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of giving an official false or misleading documents.

Prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police pulled Burgess over during a heavy vehicle enforcement operation. They asked to check the 34-year-old's logbook.

The court was told several entries were false. Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Burgess had been a truck driver for the past seven years.

Mr Pepito said during Burgess's travels he stopped to see an ill family member.

Mr Pepito said it wasn't accounted for in the logbook and Burgess was tempted to alter the times of areas he had driven through.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the fatigue regulations existed for good reason.

"Being a professional driver and driving those big vehicles, you have to be driving at optimum,” Mr Kinsella said, "to ensure you don't end up dead and to ensure you get home to your children.”

Mr Kinsella said Burgess had a traffic history and an entry on his criminal history of similar nature. Burgess was fined $1000. A conviction was recorded.

Sarah Barnham