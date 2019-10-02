End to four-year turtle research project

A FOUR-year study on green turtles in Gladstone Harbour has come to an end, with researchers completing their last round of field work last month.

The project has provided a wealth of information on green turtles in the area.

It was led by the Queensland Department of Environment and Science as part of the Gladstone Ports Corporation's Ecosystem Research and Monitoring Program.

DES chief scientist and ERMP advisory panel member Col Limpus said more than 1500 green turtles had been assessed since 2016.

"We have been conducting four field trips per year, tagging and assessing around 400 turtles during each trip," Dr Limpus said.

"This has given us significant data to track the long-term health of green turtles, their habitat use and foraging behaviours in the Gladstone Harbour."

GPC acting CEO Craig Walker said the program helped provide an understanding of green turtle habitats within the port.

It involved researchers, students, turtle volunteers and Gidarjil rangers.

The final research report is set to be released next year.