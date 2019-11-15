End-of-year celebrations marred by crash tragedy

A community is in mourning after Nambour State College Japanese teacher Yohei Suzuki, 42, died in a horrific crash on the Nambour Connection Rd this morning.

A community is in mourning after Nambour State College Japanese teacher Yohei Suzuki, 42, died in a horrific crash on the Nambour Connection Rd this morning.

>> 'Uncontrollable tears': Crash death devastates school

A COMMUNITY is in mourning for a much-loved teacher and father, who died in a nightmare crash on his drive to school this morning.

Nambour State College's end-of-year celebrations were marred by tragic news Japanese teacher Yohei Suzuki, 42, had died in a fatal crash on Nambour Connection Rd.

Witnesses described the "horrific" scene in the southbound lane, less than 2km from the school.

Police reported that about 8am a Nissan X-Trail hit the rear of a parked semi-trailer loaded with logs.

HORRIFIC: The scene of the crash between a 4WD and a semi-trailer carrying timber on Nambour Connection Rd this morning. Photo: John McCutcheon

Students were notified of Mr Suzuki's death during an assembly, and the Year 12 farewell ceremony was cancelled in light of the tragedy.

Past and present students and their families have taken to social media to share their tributes and heartache.

Mr Suzuki was described as one of the "most loved" teachers at Nambour State College, where he had taught generations of students and organised trips to Japan.

Mr Suzuki was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

The Nambour State College could not provide any comment, but said the Department of Education was expected to release a statement today.

A parent of a Nambour State College student wrote on social media that it was a "horrible feeling" at the school today.

"Staff scrambling everywhere and staff and students crying uncontrollably," the parent wrote. "It's a sad day for our community."

Yohei Suzuki tragically died in a crash less than 2km from Nambour State College, where he taught Japanese.

Tributes to Yohei Suzuki:

Jesse Serrell: It's so sad, he was the Japanese teacher at Nambour High. I went to pick my son up for another reason and it's a horrible feeling there today. Staff scrambling everywhere and staff and students crying uncontrollably. It's a sad day for our community.

Donna Rosenow: My heart breaks for his loved ones. I went past just after and it was horrific.

Olena Dunlop: I can't get my head around it as he was the most loved teacher of Nambour High. He was so enthusiastic organising Japan trips. Why does life has to be so unfair?

Marti Scarborough: Rest In Peace Mr Suzuki. My heart goes out to your family, friends and past/present students on this horrible day.

Stephanie Grace-Lin: Rip Mr Suzuki you were one of the best and jolliest teachers of Nambour High, you will be missed by all your past and current students.

Zed Sparkles: Rest In Peace. Much love and deepest condolences to his family, friends and students.

Lucinda Marie: My son is very sad about this.. he didn't have him as a teacher but spoke to him a lot and said he was an amazing man, very, very sad.. much love to his family and friends at this very sad time xxoo