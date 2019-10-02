End of year calendar set at Harbour City BMX Club

BMX: Harbour City BMX Club will have the perfect preparation to host the Queensland Country Championship in June, with a host of events later this month and into the next.

The club has secured the rights to host the Queensland Country Championship from June 27-28.

Harbour City Club president Bruce Crow said it was a good outcome.

The 2019 Central Queensland Zone Championships were held at Harbour City BMX Club on Saturday, 3 August.

"We applied for the state championship but were unsuccessful in that and we were offered to host the country championship instead.

"We were also encouraged to submit again for the state championships in 2021."

The Queensland Country Championship will be a festival event consisting of two separate competitions.

"The weekend will have the Queensland Country Championships on one day and the Central Queensland Championship on the other.

"It will be a big weekend and will also be open to all the city riders in Australia as well," Crow said.

DATES

OCT 19: Come and Try 2-4pm; R1 Club Champs 5pm

OCT 26: R2 Club Champs 5pm

NOV 2: Maryborough Open Day

NOV 9: R3 Club Champs 5pm

NOV 15: 17: Sugar City Classic in Mackay, Sarina, Walkerston

NOV 22: R4 Club Champs

NOV 30: Harbour City BMX Club Christmas Break-up