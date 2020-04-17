Menu
2019 AFL Capricornia senior premiership, Boyne Island Tannum Sands Saints vs Brothers, 4 May 2019. PICTURED: BITS' Adam Hull and Brothers' Jack Uebergang. PICTURE: Matt Taylor
Sport

End of this month looms as key to start

NICK KOSSATCH
17th Apr 2020 2:49 PM
AUSSIE RULES: The anxious wait to a return to action continues for Gladstone’s AFL Capricornia clubs Bill Robertson Toyota Gladstone Suns and BITS Saints.

And there is a light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel.

State manager of senior football operations Barry Gibson said there could be an outcome at the end of this month.

“At this point and time the season won’t resume prior to May 31, however, we anticipate having a clearer understanding by the end of April,” he said.

“We are ultimately in the hands of the government, so until they make a decision on the isolation rules, we can’t do much other than ensure if there is an opportunity to play football at some stage between May 31 and the end of the year, that we are ready to realise that opportunity.”

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan announced on Thursday there would be a public announcement at the end of this month on a possible return date for training and playing to resume.

It would not surprise if the AFL season resumes, after the first round was played back from March 19-22, at some stage in June and AFL Capricornia follows suit under strict coronavirus protocols.

Gibson said the AFL Capricornia season would be reduced.

“However we will endeavour to play as many games as possible,” he said.

Gibson remained open to the idea that games may be shortened and even played during the week to help ‘quicken’ the season.

“We will work through that once we get a feel for a return to play date and have an understanding of period of time we have to complete a season in,” he said.

