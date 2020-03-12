End of the road for fired-up musos

NEXT week’s Gladstone gig will be the final performance for Christine Collister and Michael Fix on their 20-date North & South tour before Ms Collister heads home to the Isle of Man in the Irish Sea and a spring-time “which will be colder than it is here”.

The duo – who kicked off their tour at the Illawarra Folk Festival in January after releasing their second album North & South last October – are travelling to Melbourne, Sydney, through rural NSW and south-east Queensland including Gladstone and Gympie and they will meet up again for a tour of the UK in September.

“Gladstone will be our big ta da,” Ms Collister said this week.

“It might be the furthest north I’ve ever been.”

The “huge breadth” of popular music, from 1950s to modern-day, that they will be performing will be an “emotional ride” of covers of songs they love as well as a few originals.

The final song in the set – which will remain top secret – promises to provide an emotional release.

Acoustic guitarist Mr Fix, who is based in Brisbane and is also an acclaimed solo performer, said Ms Collister was an “incredible vocalist”.

“She has a way of impacting on people in quite an emotional way.”

He said that at a gig in Dubbo last week, there were some “blokes” who were weeping after the last song of the evening.

“And it really touched us. It’s the power of music that continually surprises us.

“There is a particular song that we finish the night with that often elicits that response – mostly in women – but to see it in men was a special thing.”

He said many of the songs performed were covers that had been “a little bit forgotten” from across the decades.

“There’s tunes from the 80s where we’ve stripped away the layers of production and found little gems of songs underneath.

Christine Collister and Michael Fix.

“We try to make the songs our own, and ultimately it’s about music, the songs and the strong connection with our audiences.”

Two nights ago, he said, they played a concert in a rural NSW town which had been devastated by the recent fires.

They had been invited to play at a ‘house party’ as part of the tour, but the house had burnt down, and neighbours had arranged to ensure the performance went ahead at their house.

“They said they were determined to make the concert go ahead because ‘music is the only thing that makes sense anymore’,” Mr Fix said.

“That has given us a whole new perspective.”

He said he had been amazed since he first travelled to rural regions with his music in the 1990s at the impact he could have by performing for remote residents.

“I was amazed at how people would travel 300km for a concert in Barcaldine or Longreach.

“We never take that for granted.”

Ms Collister said the musicians had a “great love” for how they approached their work.

“I think the combination of the two of us is really quite exceptional and certainly we enjoy it and the audience loves it too.”

She said music “bypasses the intellect” and “in these times of frailty and ridiculousness around the planet people are touched” by music.

“It’s essential for human beings to express and be moved by expressions. It’s a human necessity.”

She said they had felt “embraced and appreciated” by locals and audiences during their tour.

“It’s a privilege and you instantly feel part of the community.”

Collister and Fix will be playing at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre (58 Goondoon St) on Tuesday, March 17, from 6pm-9pm. Tickets available from gladstoneentertainment.com, adult $15, GECC loyalty member $12