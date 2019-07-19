End of the day Port City coach wants winning on the board

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge coach Brady Walmsley said there was no doubting the team's efforts this season, but admitted a lack of depth and talent has brought the team undone in tight games.

The Power sit equal-last with Toowoomba Mountaineers on the Queensland Premier League ladder and with a limited budget to work with, Walmsley feels the frustration of not being able to produce wins.

"Any competitive person is frustrated by the accumulation of losses and that's certainly no different in this case. There have clearly been some positives signs, but moral victories don't carry you through," he said.

On the flip side, Walmsley said, was getting minutes into Gladstone players Mitch Knight, Dylan Owen, captain Troy Robinson and emerging guard Ben Harvey.

"Harold and the club agreed to part ways. We were fortunate that Paul Aleer fell out of the sky for us at the end of our recruiting which dramatically changed the dynamic of our team and the balance we required," Walmsley said.

Paul Aleer played a strong game with 18 rebounds Nick Kossatch GLA090619MEN

Ridgeway played his final game Sunshine Coast Phoenix in which he shot 18 points in a 104-80 loss back in round six on May 31.

With the game all but lost, Ridgeway sat out the final few minutes as Walmsley introduced Mitch and Luke Knight, Joshua Melaney and Owen on the floor for the final few minutes of the match.

It ended up being Ridgeway's final game minutes-wise.

He sat on the bench against Cairns Marlins in another loss - 90-85 - in which Aleer warmed up into his role with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

It was also the final time that the Harold Ridgeway name was on the Power team-sheet.

Now he's on the Southern Districts roster where he has played four games and averages 11.75ppg and 9.25 rebounds per game.

"We felt like Harold and Paul possessed the same strengths and weaknesses which we found to be a little counter-productive for both," Walmsley said.

"It doesn't take anything away from Harold's ability, but that decision has positively contributed to the production we are getting from Paul."

Indeed Aleer is - albeit after 14 games - putting away an almost double-double in points (15ppg) and 9.71 boards each game.

Walmsley is currently in discussions with the Gladstone Power committee to negotiate more salary cap space in order to introduce more talent.

"Our budget offers some competitive limitations, given the type of spending that we are expected to compete against. But no one feels sympathetic to us when the ball is thrown up," he said.

This obviously had restricted the club to have purchasing power...so to speak.

"Part of any renegotiation with me will be trying to future proof our ability to be competitive,"Walmsley said.

Walmsley wants Gladstone Port City Power to be successful.

"At the end of the day, I want to see the program turn it around," he said.

It takes talent to win and it also comes at some measure of cost.

Port City Power's women and men take on South West Metro Pirates tomorrow at 6pm and 8pm respectively at Kev Broome Stadium.