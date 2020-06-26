Menu
Les Anderson with Observers from 1977 and 1979
News

End of print a nostalgic moment for Andersons

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Jun 2020 12:35 PM | Updated: 12:35 PM
ANDERSONS Auto City has advertised with The Observer for 67 years, and the end of print has seen Les Anderson take a trip down memory lane.

The company has advertised with the paper since the business opened, and over the years they've kept clippings of stories and old ads.

"It's very nostalgic for our people here and customers," Mr Anderson said.

"I ran into a lady and she was looking through some old clippings of hers and found a picture of her parents and my brother taking delivery of a car.

"It's great for our community to be able to look back on the photos from the '80s or '70s or earlier and see the history of Gladstone."

Les Anderson with Observers from 1977 and 1979
Andersons Auto City ads over the six decades also document the evolution of the motoring industry in the region.

"There's a paper dated 1977 and it talks about the HZ Holden GTS and 18 months later, the other paper was 1979, and it's talking about the new Commodore," Mr Anderson said.

"It's what we used to have, the old Kinsgwood, then Holden changed their tact and started to build a Commodore."

An Andersons Auto ad from 1975. the company has advertised with The Observer for 67 years
Mr Anderson said he'd miss the paper version of The Observer and hoped the community could learn to use the digital version so they could keep in contact with what's happening around the region.

"It'll be a sad day when we lose that newspaper we all get up in the morning to read and get to see some of those local photos of people," he said.

andersons auto city gladstone print farewell
Gladstone Observer

