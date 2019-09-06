End approaches for one of our true Wallaby greats

David Pocock will be playing his last Test on home soil on Saturday night. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

David Pocock will be playing his last Test on home soil on Saturday night. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

DAVID Pocock has confirmed Saturday's Test against Samoa will be his last appearance for the Wallabies in Australia as he plans to retire from international rugby after the World Cup.

After battling his way back into the side after a long injury lay-off, Pocock said he was putting everything he had left into the World Cup but was almost certain to call it quits after the tournament ends.

"I feel like it's time to move on to other things and contribute in other areas," he said.

"I'm not done just yet, there will be plenty of time to reflect on it so I'm very much wanting to get back out there, get back to my best rugby and contribute over the next couple of months."

Pocock, 31, said there was no single reason behind his decision to hang up his boots but the decision had been made easier by the emergence of the next wave of talented backrowers.

"I think looking at the flankers coming through, I think we're in good hands and that's exciting for Australian rugby," he said.

"I felt like I've put a lot into it, I've really enjoyed it and I've benefited a huge amount.

David Pocock will go down as one of the all-time great Wallabies. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

"As an immigrant to Australia, rugby's provided me with somewhere to make friends, to feel like I belong and obviously to get huge opportunities playing professional rugby at the Force, Brumbies and the Wallabies."

Born in Zimbabwe, Pocock made his Test debut for the Wallabies in 2008 and has established himself as one of Australia's best loose forwards, twice winning the John Eales Medal and being shortlisted for world player of the year three times.

He has been troubled by injuries in recent years, missing most of this season because of a nagging calf problem, but has been given the honour of captaining the Wallabies in his comeback at Western Sydney Stadium before heading to the World Cup for his planned finale.

"On a personal note it adds a bit you kind of reflect the time you've had in the Wallabies jersey, what you've tried to add, I guess the legacy you hope you'll leave and just the opportunity to play in front of family and friends one last time," he said.

"That's what we're working towards (finishing at the World Cup). It's such a great opportunity to go over there and there's been plenty of talk about it and we've put in a lot of hard work this year to build towards it

"So I guess the Samoa game is a big part of that, taking that next step and getting on the plane on Sunday exciting and looking forward."