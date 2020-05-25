‘Encouraging respect’: Council works towards reconciliation

Gladstone Regional Council is committed to reconciliation and encouraging respect and promoting opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians within the region. Picture: Matt Taylor

Gladstone Regional Council is committed to reconciliation and encouraging respect and promoting opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians within the region. Picture: Matt Taylor

THIS year's National Reconciliation Week theme takes on more significance as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact lives in the community.

The theme - In This Together - is resonating in ways unforeseen when it was first announced last year, reminding us as a nation that we are all in this together.

Gladstone Region councillor Chris Trevor said National Reconciliation Week was a significant occasion recognising those who came before us and how their efforts and contributions have shaped the Australia of today.

"National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures and achievements, and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving further reconciliation in Australia," Cr Trevor said.

"Reconciliation is a journey for all Australians - as individuals, families, communities, organisations and importantly as a nation - and at the heart of this journey are relationships between the broader Australian community and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples."

Cr Trevor said Gladstone Regional Council remained committed to the continuation of Australia's reconciliation journey, having launched the GRC Reconciliation Action Plan during National Reconciliation Week in 2018.

"The Reconciliation Action Plan is about developing strong foundations on which to build relationships on, creating lasting and meaningful relationships, encouraging respect and promoting sustainable opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians within the Gladstone Region," he said.

"The Byellee, Gooreng Gooreng, Gurang and Taribelang Bunda peoples are the traditional custodians of the land on which we live in the Gladstone Region.

"By working together with our traditional custodians, the Gladstone Region can strive towards leading the nation by fostering an inclusive culture, while also increasing positive, productive relationships with local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities."

For more information on National Reconciliation Week, visit gladstone.qld.gov.au.