Enabling our future Einsteins – CQU’s STEM Central

CQU Associate Vice President (Gladstone and Wide Bay Burnett Regions) Luke Sinclair, Gena Harms (student volunteer), ConocoPhillips community relations manager Rob Gibb, Mirrin Rashleigh, Somone Boston, (front) Kobie Everingham (student volunteer) and Dr Linda Pfeiffer at STEM Central’s second birthday celebrations.

CENTRAL Queensland’s most state-of-the-art education facility for primary and secondary students is celebrating two years of inspiring and developing the next generation of Albert Einsteins and Stephen Hawkings.

Since August 2018, STEM Central at CQ University’s Gladstone Marina campus has taken science, technology, engineering and mathematics out of the classroom and into the real world for visitors from across the region.

Project Lead Dr Linda Pfeiffer said it has inspired thousands of science enthusiasts.

“The highlight has definitely been the diversity of people who use of the facility – from five-year-olds getting their first experience of flying a drone, primary and high school groups from right across the region, then Indigenous elders, and even senior citizens,” she said.

“When we set out to establish STEM Central, we didn’t realise it would have such a broad outreach and value for the whole of community.

“But it’s not surprising given the concentration of high-tech industries in the region, our access to the Great Barrier Reef from the campus, and the number of community stakeholders passionate about its success.”

The project is a four-year, $700,000 agreement between CQ University and ConocoPhillips, as the downstream operator of APLNG.

To celebrate the anniversary, on Tuesday STEM Central leaders from CQ University, APLNG and ConocoPhillips, and Indigenous elder Richard Johnson shared a birthday cake with local Year 2 students.

Then they explored a range of activities ahead of National Science Week, August 15 to 23.

Students enjoying STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics activities at CQ University’s Stem Central facility at the Gladstone Marina campus.

The class was the first students to get back on-site since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Queensland, but Dr Pfeiffer said STEM Central had continued to offer science education throughout the lockdown.

“Across May and June we delivered a fully immersive virtual reality classroom experience to primary schools in the region, as well as sharing STEM challenges every week via YouTube,” she said.

“But it’s really great to welcome students back into the space – STEM Central is designed to switch on excitement about connecting with coding, and robotics, and natural science, and you just see their eyes light up when they realise what they’re capable of creating.”

Activities continue in October, as it hosts the Queensland Virtual STEM Academy (16 Oct), the fourth-annual First LEGO League (21 Oct), and The Science Experience, a three-day experience for Years 9-10 students across October 27 to 29.

Plans are already afoot for 2021, including a 20-week program for Indigenous primary school students, plus the CQ STEM challenge, that will see Years 5-8 students race and compare remote control cars powered by hydrogen, battery and petrol.

For more information email STEMCentral@cqu.edu.au.