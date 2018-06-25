Emu alert: Region to see increase in emu sightings

Gladstone woman Catherine Merritt spotted an emu near at around 9am at Riverstone Rise on the weekend.

IT'S not everyday you have to stop and let an emu pass but in Boyne Island the suburb has recently become an emu crossing.

A number of emu's have been spotted in the suburb crossing roads and wandering across soccer fields.

The sighting comes after an emu lost it's way and walked into Calliope.

As the weather changes District Wildlife Carers president Gladstone Jodie Jones said the birds would be a common sight.

"It's getting quite dry again and residents will notice a lot of wildlife coming out," Mrs Jones said.

"The emus do look quite odd and out of place because normally we don't see them. They do like to stay hidden in the bushland.

Emu: Emu sighting are expected to increase

"From what we've seen the birds generally find their way back to the bushland.

"There's no trapping mechanism as they are too dangerous for us to handle and it might harm them too."

As well as emu's, kangaroos are also on Mrs Jones radar.

"There are also a lot of kangaroos coming out too because of the heat and unfortunately they are getting hit by cars," she said.

Mrs Jones said if you see an emu don't approach it but instead alert police or call the Gladstone Wildlife Care line on 0427106803.